CHE vs BHA: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Match

Chelsea will be bidding to continue with their revival ahead of the upcoming English Premier League campaign when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in an all-Premier League affair on Sunday in the United States.

The Blues will be going into the clash after they defeated Wrexham 5-0 in their opening game of the summer pre-season campaign last midweek, and the Mauricio Pochettino-led team will be looking for another win the Brighton to further perfect their build-up towards the new season that has been scheduled for next month.

Team :

The Blues will be going into the club-friendly game against Brighton without the services of Wesley Fofana, who has undergone an ACL reconstruction surgery and is expected to be out for the next few weeks.

The likes of Thiago Silva, Kepa Arizzabalaga, Conor Gallagher, and Ben Chilwell are expected to return to the starting lineup of the Blues for the game on Sunday morning.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs Brighton:

Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Maatsen, Sterling.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly match has been scheduled for midnight on Saturday.

