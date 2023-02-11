CHE V WHU: Two Chelsea players who deserve to be on the bench

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s poor run of form has extended well into February as the Blues still find themselves 9th on the table after 20 matches.

Graham Potter’s continuous use of pit of form players is actually costing the Blues points. They can’t afford to drop further points at the Lo don Satdium when they take on West Ham United.

The following players need to be dropped to the bench by Potter.

Mason Mount

Graham Potter, much like the previous Chelsea managers, is loyal to Mason Mount and can’t seem to drop him to the bench. However, if the blues are to move forward and start picking points, then he is one of those who they should consider giving some rest while another player is given the chance to earn his own place in the line up.

Kai Havertz

Another player who is so out of form that the last time he was decisive in a game must have been forgot by many fans.

Datro Fofana had a good cameo against Fulham and showed the energy needed to play number 9 far better than Havertz and should start against West Ham.

