Chelsea football club showcased their potential under manager Mauricio Pochettino, beating Wrexham 5-0 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, North California.

Several gamers stuck the attention of the Argentine tactician, leaving an enduring impact with their performances.

Ian Maatsen: The Dutch winger became very remarkable during the game, impressive together along with his dribbling abilties and specific deliveries into the box. Maatsen’s imaginative and prescient and attacking minded fashion of play supplied a consistent threat, incomes a hat trick and a excessive reward from Pochettino.

Nicholas Jackson.

The younger striker who joined Pochettino’s rebuilding manner from Villarreal displayed his capabilities and abilty to creat possibilities upfront. Although he couldn’t score, however his motion and cappotential to hyperlink up play have been extraordinary, showcasing his ability as a key attacking alternative for Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah.

In defense, Chalobah displayed adulthood past his years, marshaling the backline and making essential interceptions. His composure at the ball and cappotential to provoke assaults from deep stuck Pochettino’s interest and helped Chelsea in retaining a smooth sheet.

The snug victory and standout performances have absolutely left Pochettino with masses to contemplate as Chelsea appearance to mount a robust mission in the approaching season. Chelsea enthusiasts wish to peer extra signings be a part of the group earlier than the 2023/24 season kicks off

Goldenguy (

)