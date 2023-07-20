SPORT

CHE 5-0 WRH: Best Players For Chelsea In The Club-Friendly Game

English Premier League side Chelsea reaped a 5-0 victory in their opening pre-season friendly against Wrexham in the early hours of Thursday, with Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku, and Ben Chilwell scoring in the second half. 

Best players for Chelsea in the game:

1. Christopher Nkunku

The Frenchman was very impressive in the game, as he showed confidence when he got an opportunity to carry the ball and create a good finish.

2. Angelo Gabriel

He established a stunning delivery from the right for Raheem Sterling who could not finish and also exhibited some good flashes and produced a very good assist to Ben Chilwell.

3. Conor Gallagher

It was a smooth outing for the midfielder and he capped his performance off with a shot from a distance through several trunks. 

4. Ben Chilwell 

The Englishman was charged with a different set of responsibilities from full-back as he both settled into midfield and provided a vast quantity of width high up the pitch for Chelsea in the fascinating game.

