CHE 4:3 BRI: Three Standout Players For Chelsea In Their Well-Fought Victory Today

Chelsea played their second game of the preseason today when they travelled to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium on Sunday morning. The Blues delivered an outstanding performance in the game as they narrowly defeated Brighton 4-3 to maintain their winning mentality under Mauricio Pochettino’s management. Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher, and Mykhailo Mudryk were all on the scoresheet to secure the victory for Chelsea in this game.

Well, let’s take a look at the three standout players for Chelsea in today’s match as they got the better of Brighton.

1, Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese International was arguably Chelsea’s best player in this match despite coming off from the bench to feature against Brighton. The 22-year-old scored a brilliant goal in the game and also went ahead to provide two lovely assists for the Blues. Nicolas Jackson was just unplayable on the pitch today for Chelsea as he had a stellar performance against Brighton.

2, Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian International finally scored a goal for Chelsea in today’s match and it was indeed a brilliant finish from him against Brighton. The 22-year-old also caused serious problems for Brighton’s defensive area in the game through his great pace and dribbling skills.

3, Christopher Nkunku.

The French International once again had a decent performance for the Blues against Brighton. The 25-year-old netted Chelsea’s first goal of the game and also blended really well with the team’s attacking play.

