Chelsea were active in preseason today when they took on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium on Sunday morning. The Blues made it two wins in a row as they performed incredibly to secure an impressive 4-3 victory over the Seagulls. Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Conor Gallagher were enough to win the game deservedly for Chelsea.

Well, the standout player for Chelsea in this game had to be Nicolas Jackson who performed amazingly against Brighton today. The Senegalese International was brought on early in the second half and he initiated Chelsea’s comeback victory over the Seagulls. The 22-year-old had a goal and two brilliant assists to his name in the game as he contributed immensely to the team’s second victory in the preseason.

Well, I believe Nicolas Jackson has shown with his superb performance today that he can offer Chelsea way more than just goals next season. The Senegalese International is a good goalscorer and also a creator which makes him an even more special player for the Blues. Unlike most strikers in Europe that focus on goalscoring only, Nicolas Jackson has proven to be different. The Senegalese International is a good example of a team player who is selfless and also enjoys creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. The Former Villarreal Forward will bring both goals and assists to his game for Chelsea next season and would help them in contending actively for titles.

