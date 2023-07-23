CHE 4-3 BRT: The Match Results Explains Why Chelsea Needs Moises Caicedo in Midfield.

Chelsea secured victory in their second preseason game thanks to Pochettino’s great tactics and playstyle. After conceding a goal early in the first half, Chelsea responded immediately with a goal from Nkunku before eventually making it 4-1. Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson were the other Chelsea players whose name were on the scoresheet. Shortly after scoring the fourth goal, Brighton went on to score the second and third goal and for a moment, it was looking like the match could end in a draw, but the game eventually ended 4-3.

Chelsea’s victory over Brighton is an indication that the club has really improved under Pochettino, it also shows that all Pochettino’s signings and transfer decisions in the transfer market are really working in the favour of the club. Chelsea’s main problem last season was the team’s poor attack, however, it seems this problem has already been sorted with. The only area where Chelsea needs to work on now is their defense, and this explains why they need Moises Caicedo.

After Chelsea scored the fourth goal against Brighton to make the score line 4-1, what fans were expecting was that this score line would be maintained, however, It almost ended as a draw. In such a match, Chelsea is expected to be more defensive in midfield, but this wasn’t the case. A player like Moises Caicedo who is a defensive midfielder would play the biggest role in such a game just like Kante always did by preventing the opponents from passing through the midfield to get to the defense.

This result of this match should be the reason why Chelsea hastens the signing of Moises Caicedo. What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

