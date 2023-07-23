CHE 4-3 BHA: Nicolas Jackson’s Performance Today Showed Why Chelsea Were Right To Sign Him

Chelsea faced off against Brighton in a blockbuster 7-goal affair for the Blues second preseason match of the 2023/24 campaign. Chelsea would take the victory 4-3 in an incredibly positive performance to make it 2 wins in 2 for Mauricio Pochettino. The game was a battle of 2 halves. Brighton proved to be the dominant side on the ball in the first half and Chelsea were comfortable in sitting back and countering.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku all got on the scoresheet in Chelsea’s 4-3 win over Brighton, a match that proved remarkably end-to-end considering the fact that Brighton went down to 10 men with half-an-hour remaining. Conor Gallagher was the fourth member of Chelsea to get a goal but, make no mistake, this day was all about Chelsea’s attackers. This article will focus on why Nicolas Jackson’s performance showed why Chelsea were right to sign him. Take a look!

Nicolas Jackson put in a good display

Nicolas Jackson is looking capable of becoming Chelsea’s back-to-goal striker. Within a minute of coming on, the £32m summer signing spun into space and then played a one-two with Mudryk who scored the important second goal. His strength in the box allowed him to hold off Brighton’s defenders later on which freed him to play in Conor Gallagher to seal victory. Jackson was given man of the match after running in behind to confidently score Chelsea’s fourth. His performance in the game showed why Chelsea were right to sign him.

