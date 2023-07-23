CHE 4-3 BHA: Mudryk Reveals Why He’s Now Playing Differently After His World-Class Goal

Following a 5-0 demolition of Wrexham in their first pre-season match, Chelsea faced a much more formidable opposition in Brighton and Hove Albion at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia earlier today.

The London club put on another impressive display as they beat their EPL opposition 4-3 to make it two wins out of two for Mauricio Pochettino’s men who are starting to look like a team to fear.

After a difficult start to life at the club, Chelsea forward, Mykhailo Mudryk finally opened his account for the blues with an absolutely brilliant goal when he came on in the second half.

The big money January signing could not have hoped for a better opening goal than the one he scored and after his very impressive overall performance, he revealed the simple secret behind his transformation under the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Mudryk: “From the first day I understood what the manager wants from me. When you feel the trust of the manager, you play a different game.”

Everyone saw how Mudryk struggled Under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. Now that he feels the trust of the manager, we can expect to see massive improvements from him going into the new season.

