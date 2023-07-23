CHE 4-3 BHA: Match stats show Pochettino Has Solved Two Out Of Three Problems At Chelsea

Chelsea recorded a second preseason win in a row by beating Premier League counterpart Brighton by 4-3. Goals scorers for Chelsea are Nkunku, Mudryk, Jackson, and Gallagher. However here are the two problems Pochettino has solved according to match statistics:

1. Team Chemistry

Chelsea lack chemistry in their team last season which was one of the reasons they had a terrible campaign. In the last two games, Pochettino appeared to have solved this problem as the players despite being new now understand each other and the tactics. Chemistry was key to most of the goals Chelsea scored.

2. Creating enough chances and taking them

Another problem Chelsea faced last season was a lack of enough goal creations. Against Brighton, they had eight shots and they scored four times. This shows that the team has also improved in this aspect. Thanks to Nicolas Jackson who had two assists last night.

The Only Problem yet to be solved by Pochettino is the defence problem: Even though Brighton was reduced to ten men, they still finished the game with more shots and chances than Chelsea. Chelsea conceded three goals last night which shows that the defence needs to be worked on thoroughly if they must compete for the title next season.

