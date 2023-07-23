CHE 4-3 BHA: Jackson’s brilliant display explains why he will be important for Chelsea next season

Nicolas Jackson is creating a good name for himself already at Chelsea. His performance in the first two games has been amazing. Meanwhile, his brilliant performance against Brighton has explained why he will be important for Chelsea next season.

Pochettino initially started the game with Christopher Nkunku and the Frenchman delivered as his strike cancelled Danny Welbeck’s opener. Jackson’s introduction in the second half changed the game as the striker went on to deliver two assists and also scored a goal which ensured the win.

Unfortunately, Chelsea suffered a late scare from Brighton as the Europa League team scored two late goals despite playing with ten men but there was no time for them to draw the game level.

However, Jackson is a player who will be important to Chelsea next season. He can hold the ball and link up with other players. He has power and dribbles in tight spaces. He also has good positioning and above all, he is very clinical in the front of goal. This shows why he would be an integral part of the Chelsea team next season.

