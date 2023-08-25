CHE 3:0 LUT: Malo Gusto’s Super Display Show He Is The Perfect Replacement For Reece James

Chelsea bounced back to winning ways in the English Premier League today when they took on an out-of-form Luton Town side at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. After failing to win any of their first two matches in the competition, the West London Side eventually bagged their very first victory by convincingly defeating Luton Town 3-0 at their home ground. Raheem Sterling’s brace and a brilliant goal from Nicolas Jackson made sure the Blues had their first claim of maximum points in the competition this season.

Well, In Reece James’s known absence, Malo Gusto made the starting lineup for the Blues in today’s match as he came through with a brilliant performance against Luton Town. The International was undoubtedly one of Chelsea’s best players on the pitch today as he provided two assists to contribute his own quota to the team’s emphatic victory over Luton Town.

Well, I was convinced by his superb performance in this encounter which makes me believe he is the perfect replacement for injured Reece James. The 20-year-old has the required attributes of a true full-back being very competent on the attack and also defensively for the Blues. If he continues with this great performance of his at the club, Chelsea might barely feel the absence of Reece James who is very unreliable. Malo Gusto will benefit greatly from Reece James’s absence and have a great opportunity to prove his worth to both the manager and the fans this season.

