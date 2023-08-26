CHE 3-0 LUT: Three Chelsea Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Luton

Chelsea picked up their first win of the Premier League season under the Friday night lights at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling inspiring the Blues to a 3-0 defeat of newly-promoted Luton Town. The victory represents a first in competitive football for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager, and only a fifth league win for Chelsea in this calendar year. Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth are the other four if you were wondering.

Here are the three Chelsea players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Luton.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell looked uncomfortable playing such an attacking role against a defensive team. He wasted a huge one-on-one opportunity trying to square it to Sterling.

Moises Caicedo

Looked unsteady on his feet in the opening stages but provided a good presence at the base of Chelsea’s midfield to allow Conor Gallagher and Fernandez some freedom to patrol the pitch.

Axel Disasi

Did not appear to switch the ball to the opposite flank as quickly as Mauricio Pochettino required, and had some sloppy play before becoming more comfortable.

