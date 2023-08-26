SPORT

CHE 3-0 LUT: Three Chelsea Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Luton

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

Chelsea picked up their first win of the Premier League season under the Friday night lights at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling inspiring the Blues to a 3-0 defeat of newly-promoted Luton Town. The victory represents a first in competitive football for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager, and only a fifth league win for Chelsea in this calendar year. Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth are the other four if you were wondering.

Here are the three Chelsea players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Luton.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell looked uncomfortable playing such an attacking role against a defensive team. He wasted a huge one-on-one opportunity trying to square it to Sterling.

Moises Caicedo

Looked unsteady on his feet in the opening stages but provided a good presence at the base of Chelsea’s midfield to allow Conor Gallagher and Fernandez some freedom to patrol the pitch.

Axel Disasi

Did not appear to switch the ball to the opposite flank as quickly as Mauricio Pochettino required, and had some sloppy play before becoming more comfortable.

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CHE 3-0 LUT: Players Who Struggled Despite Chelsea’s Commanding Win

14 mins ago

NBA:20% of those who turn in their report said the election was excellent, 67% said it was fair – Yakubu Maikyau

37 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: First Lady Encourages Amusan Despite World Athletics Championship Loss; Tinubu Plans Salary Review For Judicial Officers

51 mins ago

Video: Bournemouth Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button