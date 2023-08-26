CHE 3-0 LUT: Players who played well in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Luton Town Tonight

Chelsea secured their first victory of the season with a convincing 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, without further ado, Below are the players who were instrumental in Chelsea’s win.

Malo Gusto shone brightly against Luton stepping up in the absence of the injured Reece James.

Gusto’s versatility and adaptability were on full display as he seamlessly filled in for James. Not only did he excel defensively, but his impact on the offensive end was equally brillant, He orchestrated two crucial assists, setting the stage for Chelsea’s first two goals.

Raheem Sterling, who had previously faced criticism for underwhelming performances, bounced back with a sensational display against Luton Town.

The English international showed his unmatched dribbling abillties and exceptional ball control.

Sterling not only helped the attack but also managed to find the back of the net twice and an assist.

Nicolas Jackson showed incredible work rate throughout the match. His relentless pressing and ability to hold up play were vital in maintaining control of the game. Jackson’s efforts were rewarded when he netted his first goal for the club, capping off a hard-working and impactful performance.

