CHE 3-0 LUT: Match Review And EPL Table As The Blues Register Their First Win Of The Campaign

Chelsea on Friday registered their first win of the new English Premier League season following their convincing 3-0 win over the newly promoted Luton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team entered the Premier League game off the back of their disappointing 3-1 loss to West Ham United in their previous outing, and they were looking for a win on Friday night to bounce back.

Just as expected, the West Londoners started the game on a promising as they registered the first goal of the game in the 17th minute when Raheem Sterling’s left-footed effort defeated the Luton goalkeeper to give the Blues their well-deserved lead.

The hosts grew stronger in the second half of the game as they doubled their lead in the 68th minute, thanks to Raheem Sterling who scored his second of the game. A few minutes later, Nicolas Jackson sealed the victory for his team with a left-footed strike as they registered their first win of the season in style.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

