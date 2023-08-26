CHE 3-0 LUT: Caicedo’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Chelsea Were Right To Sign Him

Chelsea picked up their first win of the Premier League season under the Friday night lights at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling inspiring the Blues to a 3-0 defeat of newly-promoted Luton Town. The victory represents a first in competitive football for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager, and only a fifth league win for Chelsea in this calendar year. Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth are the other four if you were wondering.

Following an opening week draw against Liverpool and then a disappointing 2-1 loss to West Ham United, this was a positive showing for the West London team. It was a comfortable evening for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as they cruised to their first win of the season over a Luton team that look likely to struggle for the remainder of the campaign. This article will focus on why Caicedo’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Chelsea Were Right To Sign Him. Take a look!

Caicedo was impressive for Chelsea

While Caicedo did look a little nervous in front of his home fans at the start, he settled into the game. Caicedo went on to tally up a passing accuracy of 96.8 per cent while making over 60 passes during the game. Defensively, Caicedo cut out several Luton attacks during the match, intercepting several passes showing off his brilliance in defence. His performance yesterday showed why Chelsea were right to sign him.

ASport (

)