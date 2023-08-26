SPORT

CHE 3-0 LUT: Caicedo’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Chelsea Were Right To Sign Him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

Chelsea picked up their first win of the Premier League season under the Friday night lights at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling inspiring the Blues to a 3-0 defeat of newly-promoted Luton Town. The victory represents a first in competitive football for Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager, and only a fifth league win for Chelsea in this calendar year. Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth are the other four if you were wondering.

Following an opening week draw against Liverpool and then a disappointing 2-1 loss to West Ham United, this was a positive showing for the West London team. It was a comfortable evening for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as they cruised to their first win of the season over a Luton team that look likely to struggle for the remainder of the campaign. This article will focus on why Caicedo’s Performance Yesterday Showed Why Chelsea Were Right To Sign Him. Take a look!

Caicedo was impressive for Chelsea

While Caicedo did look a little nervous in front of his home fans at the start, he settled into the game. Caicedo went on to tally up a passing accuracy of 96.8 per cent while making over 60 passes during the game. Defensively, Caicedo cut out several Luton attacks during the match, intercepting several passes showing off his brilliance in defence. His performance yesterday showed why Chelsea were right to sign him.

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CHE 3-0 LUT: Players Who Struggled Despite Chelsea’s Commanding Win

13 mins ago

NBA:20% of those who turn in their report said the election was excellent, 67% said it was fair – Yakubu Maikyau

37 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: First Lady Encourages Amusan Despite World Athletics Championship Loss; Tinubu Plans Salary Review For Judicial Officers

50 mins ago

Video: Bournemouth Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button