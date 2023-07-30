CHE 2-0 FUL: Nkunku’s display shows why he would shine in the EPL next season

Chelsea recorded another win this evening against Fulham in their Premier League summer series in the US as they clinched the preseason trophy. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku’s brilliant performance has explained why he will shine in the Premier League next season.

Not all new players will become quickly familiar with the pattern of their new team which is why many of them struggle. Meanwhile, in Nkunku’s case, the Frenchman has shown that he has good luck in the front of the goal as he was on the scoresheet today.

Chelsea started the game well and Thiago Silva gave them the lead with a towering header. Nkunku doubled from a rebound shot of Chukwuemeka.

However, Nkunku was subbed off in the second half and his overall performance today has shown that he will be amazing in the Premier League next season if he keeps working hard. He has now played three Premier league teams and he played well.

