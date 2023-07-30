CHE 2-0 FUL: Mauricio Pochettino Reacts To Winning Historic PL Summer Series Trophy

It has taken Mauricio Pochettino just one month to get Chelsea back to competing against some of the very best English Premier League teams. The inaugural Premier League Summer Series held in the United States of America offered the Argentine manager a great opportunity to show what to expect from his team next season.

All the 6 teams who took part in this mini-tournament finished ahead of Chelsea last season and must have not expect to see the west London club finish ahead of them at the end of the competition. But 2 wins and a draw in 3 games has seen Mauricio Pochettino’s men finish on top with 7 points as they become the winners of the inaugural tournament.

Reacting after the win, the Chelsea boss revealed what it meant to win this trophy. To him, winning is always good and for his players and staff, it shows they are doing a good job.

“It is always good to win [a trophy]. I am pleased with the performance and work. For the players and staff, yes, it is a busy time but we are doing a good job. It is never easy to play four games in a short space.”

Chelsea fans will absolutely agree with Pochettino has said and will be hoping to see the team take this mentality into the new season starting from their opener against Liverpool in two weeks time.

