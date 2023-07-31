CHE 2-0 FUL: Fans React To Chelsea’s Victory Over Fulham

Chelsea defeated Fulham to win the Premier League Summer Series trophy in the United States, thanks to goals from Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku.

The Blues won the preseason competition by winning two of their three games.

Chelsea broke the deadlock through veteran Thiago Silva after a fairly hesitant pre-season opening 20 minutes. From a corner kick, the defender rose highest at the near post to rocket a header past Bernd Leno and into the back of the net.

Following that, the Blues seemed much more likely to score the game’s second goal, with Ben Chilwell forcing the Fulham goalkeeper into a brilliant stop with a stinging effort from the left side of the box.

Enzo Fernandez will miss a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute. After a sweeping counterattack orchestrated by Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku received the ball and wonderfully teed up Fernandez for a first-time goal. His subsequent effort, on the other hand, was meek and aimed squarely at Leno.

Chelsea’s well-deserved second goal came five minutes later, courtesy of Christopher Nkunku. After Carney Chukwuemeka pushed Leno into a fine save, the forward was the first to react.

The halftime substitutions generally derailed the Blues’ first-half momentum, but new acquisition Nicolas Jackson caused a few difficulties with his dynamic running in behind.

In the 75th minute, Fulham would create the lone meaningful chance of the second half. Bobby Decordova-Reid was given the opportunity, but his well-timed volleyed effort was brilliantly saved by Lucas Bergstrom.

As expected, Chelsea's victory against Fulham elicited reactions on Facebook, as it was shared by Chelsea on their official page.

