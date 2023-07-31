CHE 2-0 FUL: 3 Best Chelsea Players As The Blues Comfortably Beat Fulham 2-0 In The First Half

Chelsea and Fulham football clubs will meet at FedEx Stadium in the USA. The game was Chelsea’s fourth pre-season game, having recorded impressive wins against Wrexham and Brighton and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. Fulham vs Chelsea is a tough clash but the Blues showed why the Craven Cottage side are the biggest club in London.

Chelsea dominated the first half and produced two stellar performances.

First, Enzo Fernandez is a force to be reckoned with in midfield. The midfielder displayed excellent passing range and consistently found his teammates with precision. His ability to set the pace of play and direct the link between defense and attack was crucial in creating scoring chances for Chelsea.

Second, Christopher Nkunku had a revelation on the front. The experienced forward showed his creativity and kept the Fulham defenders at bay. His quick pace and dribbling skills were a constant headache for the opposition, leading to both of Chelsea’s goals in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez, Nkunku, and Thiago Silva showed Chelsea’s readiness for next season with impressive performances. Their contribution not only gave the Blues the lead against Fulham but also got fans excited to see these two stars shine in the Premier League.

