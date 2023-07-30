CHE 2-0 FUL: 3 Best Chelsea Players After The Blues Beat Fulham In Preseason

Chelsea football club is edging closer to the end of their preseason fixtures. The Blues went head to head with premier league rival Fulham at FedEx Stadium United States. The game was their fourth game of the season and their third win, after beating the likes of Wrexham and Brighton during this summer tour. Although each and every Chelsea players were impressive, but there are three who were outstanding during the game.

Andrey dos Santos.

The youngster was a commanding presence in the midfield. He perfectly read the game’s tempo, displaying exemplary ball control and distributing passes with precision. His ability to break up Fulham’s attacks and launch counter-attacks was pivotal in maintaining control of the match in the first half.

Christopher Nkunku.

The new addition shone brightly in the forward line. The skillful winger dazzled the opposition with his footwork a d caused problems for opposition. His clever runs down the flanks and dangerous crosses provided constant threats to the Fulham defense. It was no surprise that he found the back of the net, sealing the victory with a goal that showcased his lethal finishing ability.

Thiago Silva.

Chelsea’s defensive wall, demonstrated why he remains a cornerstone of the backline despite his age. His ability to read games and timely interventions destroyed Fulham’s attacking attempts. The center-back’s aerial prowess and calm composure under pressure ensured a clean sheet for the Blues.

