CHE 1:1 LIV: Chelsea Player Ratings, Fernandez’s Best Display But Colwill Exposed

Mauricio Pochettino’s rejuvenated Chelsea side faced their inaugural challenge with an impressive performance that culminated in a 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool.

A remarkable goal by Luis Diaz shattered the stalemate at Stamford Bridge, only for Chelsea to rally back, securing an equalizer from debutant Axel Disasi.

In this encounter, the Blues unveiled five new players, with Reece James donning the captain’s armband for the first time after being appointed as the club’s captain earlier this week. Regrettably, he had to be substituted due to a recurring injury, casting doubts on his fitness.

Following a closely contested first half, Chelsea elevated their game and dominated the second period, coming agonizingly close to clinching a full three points.

Nizaar Kinsella was present at Pochettino’s debut at Stamford Bridge and provided insights into the unfolding action.

Robert Sanchez – 6/10

Sanchez couldn’t be faulted for Diaz’s goal in his debut appearance.

Axel Disasi – 7/10

The Frenchman marked his debut with a goal, converting a rebound after a corner in the 37th minute. However, his defensive performance had moments of vulnerability.

Thiago Silva – 6/10

Silva displayed his trademark composure by blocking shots from both Jota and Salah.

Levi Colwill – 5/10

Colwill struggled at times in one-on-one situations against Mohammed Salah, but his performance improved in the second half of his Chelsea debut.

Reece James – 8/10

In his inaugural 90 minutes as club captain, James showcased his playmaking prowess by crafting excellent opportunities for Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, and Chilwell.

Enzo Fernandez – 8/10

Fernandez delivered what might be considered his finest performance in a Chelsea jersey. His tenacity, creative flair, and goal threat were evident throughout the match.

Conor Gallagher – 8/10

As Chelsea’s most withdrawn midfielder, Gallagher exhibited strong ball-winning abilities and consistently wrested possession back for his team. His performance was a statement considering potential competition from Moises Caicedo and Romeo La.

Ben Chilwell – 8/10

Chilwell excelled in an advanced wing-back role on the left flank. He contributed to Disasi’s opening goal and was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed due to a marginal offside decision.

Carney Chukwuemeka – 6/10

Chukwuemeka displayed flashes of promise in his advanced midfield role but was somewhat inconsistent over the course of the match.

Raheem Sterling – 7/10

Sterling was unfortunate not to induce a Trent Alexander-Arnold own goal and posed a continuous threat, establishing a strong connection with Reece James.

Nicolas Jackson – 7/10

Jackson demonstrated his prowess as a target man against Liverpool’s high defensive line. While he had several attempts, he fell short of delivering a decisive moment.

Substitutes

Malo Gusto – 7/10

Gusto, Chelsea’s fifth debutant from the bench, seamlessly integrated into the team, allowing them to maintain their second-half dominance after replacing James.

Ian Maatsen – 5/10

Maatsen struggled to shine in his brief cameo, playing out of position on the left-wing.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 6/10

Mudryk displayed moments of danger but also exhibited instances of giving away possession frequently upon his entrance, which might explain his absence from the starting lineup.

Lesley Ugochukwu – N/A

Unused substitutes: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Madueke, Santos, Burstow

