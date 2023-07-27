CHE 1-1 NEW: I Am Sorry For Some Players — Pochettino Reveals Tough Decisions Will Be Made

After another very impressive performance this morning, manager Mauricio Pochettino said he will have to make some tough decisions ahead of the new season, and said that he is sorry for some of the players.

The Argentina manager, who is still unbeaten as Chelsea’s manager, was impressed with the team’s performance against Newcastle United but stressed that they need a good squad to find balance and compete.

According to Pochettino, some players will have to disappear from the squad to achieve this important goal. It will be difficult, but he said he regrets the many players who have unfortunately had to leave the team, go out on loan, or sell.

Mauricio Pochettino: “We need a squad of 23, 24 or 25 men. Sorry for some players, we will have to make some tough decisions. But we need size and good balance.”

