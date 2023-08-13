CHE 1-1 LIV: James’ Substitution Due To Tiredness Suggests Why Signing Gusto Was A Good Move

The opening match day of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season has been very exciting as many players, clubs, and coaches have impressed the fans. The game between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, and the goal scorers for both teams were Alex Disasi and Diaz.

Photo: Chelsea VS Liverpool || Twitter

However, the talking points of the game were Alex Disasi’s debut goal, Mohamed Salah’s impact, Enzo Fernandes’ performance, and the display of the new players. On the other hand, this article will center on why Recce James’ substitution due to tiredness suggests why signing Malo Gusto was a good move. Take a look!

1. Recce James Has Once Again Shown He Cannot Be Reliable Due To Injury Worries.

The reality is that Chelsea was the better team for the majority of the game, and this can be linked to James Recce’s exceptional display. Sadly, he was replaced due to tiredness. After suffering a nasty injury for months, James was replaced in the first game of the season due to tiredness. After the game, Pochettino said Recce James was too tired. This simply suggests why Chelsea’s move to sign a good replacement is good. The young Chelsea captain has shown that he should not be trusted because of his availability. For this reason, signing Malo Gusto as backup is good business for Chelsea.

