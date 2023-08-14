CHE 1-1 LIV: How Liverpool Was Robbed Off A Penalty By The Referee Yesterday.

Yesterday at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea played a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their first match of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and I think that the Reds were robbed off a penalty in the second half of the game.

In the second half of the game yesterday, a cross came in from a Liverpool’s corner and it appeared to have hit the hand of Chelsea forward Nickolas Jackson which clearly should have been a penalty.

If you watched that scenario carefully, you would have seen that when the cross came in from the corner, Jackson’s arm was not on his chest / body but rather away from his body, as the ball clearly hit his arm.

One thing which was also noticed was the fact that after hitting his (Jackson) arm, the direction of the ball was changed and that clearly means that it should have been a penalty awarded to Liverpool.

For that reason, I think that Jurgen Klopp’s men were robbed off a penalty in the second half of the game yesterday.

