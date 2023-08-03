CHE 1-1 DOR: Nkunku’s injury Explains why Chelsea should have kept Joao Felix

There is a higher chance that Nkunku misses Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Liverpool following his injury against Dortmund. Meanwhile, his injury has explained why Chelsea should have kept Joao Felix.

Felix would have been the right replacement for Nkunku if Chelsea had made his move permanent this summer. Felix was interested in Chelsea’s project but the new manager doesn’t count him among his plans which was why he was sent back to Atletico Madrid after the expiry of his loan.

Felix was the player that made Chelsea’s attack look different in the second part of last season. He would have been a huge player for Pochettino if he had stayed and partake in the preseason. Pochettino after the draw against Dortmund has said the doctors will assess Nkunku’s situation to see if he would be back with the team soon or later.

However, Felix will have filled the void for Nkunku after his injury today and this wouldn’t have been a burden for Chelsea ahead of their league opener. This is a pointer that Chelsea need to make some crucial signings before the transfer window is over.

