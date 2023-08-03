CHE 1-1 DOR: Mudryk doing the Neymar’s skill in the 63rd mins shows he has regained his confidence

Mykhailo Mudryk looks to have regained his confidence following the Neymar’s skill he performed during the draw against Dortmund today.

Chelsea finished their preseason unbeaten and it’s a sign that they might do well next season. Although they are playing only the domestic competitions after they finished outside the top ten last season.

Pochettino’s boys played a brilliant game against Dortmund and were unlucky not to have got the victory today. Christopher Nkunku almost won a penalty for the Blues before he got injured and was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk.

Dortmund drew the first blood when Marius Wolf scored from Sebastian Haller’s assist. Chelsea draw the game level in the second half as Mason Burstow scored with a header.

However, Mudryk had another promising game as he gave Dortmund’s defenders problems. His decision to perform Neymar’s skill in the 63rd minute shows that he has regained his confidence which will be key to his success with Chelsea next season. Confidence is important for any player who wants to make waves and go far in the game.

