CHE 1-1 BVB: Best Players from the game as Chelsea end preseason unbeaten ahead of game vs Liverpool

Chelsea wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a well-fought draw against Borussia Dortmund, giving fans a glimpse of the team’s potential for the upcoming season.

While the match ended on level terms, several players impressed.

Mudryk

One player who truly shone in the game against Dortmund was the Ukrainian winger, Mudryk. After a disappointing 22/23 campaign, Mudryk appeared revitalized and full of confidence on the field. His performance was nothing short of exceptional, proving to be a constant threat to the Dortmund defense. If he continues this form into the new season, he could secure a place in the first-team lineup, providing the much-needed pace and flair that Chelsea’s attack craves.

Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto, the French international, delivered a commanding display on the right hand side of Chelsea’s backline, Throughout the match, he displayed an unwavering determination to keep the opposition attackers at bay, denying them any sniff at Chelsea’s goal. His solid defensive presence and distribution from the back could pose a serious challenge to Reece James for a starting spot in the upcoming season.

Nicolas Jackson

In the number 9 role, Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson lived up to expectation once again. His relentless work rate drew fouls and created opportunities for his teammates to exploit. With his impeccable passing and ability to disrupt the Dortmund backline, Jackson proved to be a vital asset in Chelsea’s attacking prowess.

Enzo Fernandez

Despite having a fairly decent game, Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup winner, played a key role in Chelsea’s equalizer. His creativity and vision were on display when he provided the assist for Mason Burstow’s goal.

Mason Burstow also did well as he got the West Londoners back into the game with a fine header

Charlesayor (

)