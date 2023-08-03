CHE 1-1 BVB: 5 Things Learnt From Chelsea’s Impressive Pre-season Tour In USA

Following the 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund this morning, Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States of America ahead of the 2023-24 football season can be described as hugely successful.

The unbeaten blues played a total of 5 matches, won 3 and drew 2 to gain a massive confidence boost ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here are 5 lessons learnt from the pre-season tour

1. Mauricio Pochettino was a great appointment

The decision to appoint the former Spurs boss has proven to be a masterstroke. Since day one, when Pochettino arrived at the club and gave his first interview, it was clear that things were going to change and changed it has.

2. Nicolas Jackson is the signing of the window

When the club signed Jackson from Villarreal, majority of fans were shocked and unconvinced by that decision. But after watching the Senegalese in action, almost everyone will agree that he is a phenomenal signing and arguably the signing of the window for the London club.

3. Depending on Raheem Sterling would be a big mistake

It is quite remarkable that the worst player for Chelsea in this pre-season has been Raheem Sterling. The former Liverpool and City forward is one of the only few experience players in the team and he has been very underwhelming. If Pochettino decides to depend on the Englishman, then he would be making a huge mistake.

4. Chelsea need Moises Caicedo

After selling and releasing several key figures in midfield this summer, there is need for a statement signing in midfield. Moisés Caicedo has been identified as the priority target for the club and it is absolutely clear from the pre-season matches that he is a player that would upgrade Chelsea’s current level.

5. Chelsea will compete next season

Last season fans endured a very terrible campaign, the worst in Premier league history. Next season, things will definitely change and Chelsea will be competing at the top end of the table and also in the Cup competitions.

The success of this pre-season can be attributed to the influence of Mauricio Pochettino. The new manager has managed to get the players to buy into his idea and we all can see the result of that on the pitch. Chelsea fans should be very excited.

WoleOscar (

)