In their final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea exhibited a commendable performance that ended in a 1-1 draw, a result which can be largely attributed to the tactical brilliance of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino’s decision to implement the 4-2-3-1 formation paid dividends for Chelsea, as it allowed the team to play with flair and creativity, while maintaining defensive stability. The tactical setup proved the team’s attacking prowess, with Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Mykhaylo Mudryk leading the charge in the attacking third. Raheem Sterling, who was initially part of the starting lineup, was replaced by Mudryk during the match, as Pochettino opted for players who better adapted to the style of play.

The Argentine manager’s tactical brillance was evident throughout the game, as Chelsea played with fluidity and cohesion, creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities.

One notable aspect of Pochettino’s coaching style during the match was his constant engagement with the players. Throughout the game, he was seen actively dishing out instructions and words of encouragement to keep the team motivated and focused. His hands-on approach and demanding nature on the field showed his commitment to ensuring that Chelsea reached their full potential under his guidance.

