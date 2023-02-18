CHE 0:1 SOU: Joao Felix And Two Other Worst Players For Chelsea In The First Half Of The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southampton had an impressive display in the first half of the game as they narrowly led Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a brilliant freekick goal from James Ward-Prowse.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Chelsea in the first half of the game as they were humbled by Southampton.

1, Noni Madueke.

The English International was very quiet in the first half of the game as he has few touches of the ball and also couldn’t really threaten the Southampton’s defense line. As expected, he didn’t get enough supplies upfront in the game which contributed to his poor display against the Saints.

2, Mason Mount.

The English International got the opportunity to start this game for Chelsea today after being sidelined for his poor performances in the team this season. The 24-year-old was terrible in the first period as he made no meaningful contribution to Chelsea’s attacking plays against Southampton.

3, Joao Felix.

The Portuguese International had a dull game in the first half for Chelsea as his involvement in the team’s plays offensively wasn’t massive. His performance in the first interval was convincingly enough against Southampton.

