CHE 0:0 NOT: Three Worst Players For Chelsea In The First Half Of The Game.

Chelsea had an unconvincing performance in the first half of the game as they played a disappointing goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at halftime.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Chelsea in the first half of the game against Nottingham Forest.

1, Nicolas Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson was a victim of Chelsea’s all-round unconvincing performance in the first half of the game against Nottingham Forest. Not a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity was created for him in the opening 45 minutes of the game as he performed poorly against Nottingham Forest.

2, Raheem Sterling.

The English International had a really dull performance for Chelsea in the first interval against Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old couldn’t create any goalscoring opportunities for Nicolas Jackson as he struggled to make himself a serious threat to the opposition’s backline.

3, Ben Chilwell.

Ben Chilwell wasn’t at his best performance for Chelsea in the first period as he struggled to have a solid impact on the team’s performance against Nottingham Forest. The English International was guilty of losing possession constantly for the Blues as he made no tangible contribution to the team’s attacking and defensive plays against Nottingham Forest.

