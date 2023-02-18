CHE 0-1 SOU: What Fans Are Saying About Potter After Datro Fofana’s Display

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s struggles continued as the team failed to take three points against Southampton. A first-half goal from James Ward-Prowse was enough to seal the win for Chelsea.

However, many fans have questioned Chelsea’s game plan, while others focused on how Graham Potter has been able to turn things around despite the financial backing he has received from Todd Boehly. On the other hand, this article will focus on what fans have been saying about Chelsea’s coach Graham Potter after Datro Fofana’s display against Southampton. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Believe That Graham Potter Made A Tactical Error By Taking Fofana Off At Half-Time.

Against Southampton, Chelsea struggled in the final third as the forward players failed to find the back of the net. Note that in the first half, David Datro Fofana, who started his first league game for Chelsea was very impressive. Surprisingly, the coach replaced him at Halftime. However, many fans are criticizing Graham Potter for replacing Chelsea’s most impressive player in the first half ahead of other players.

