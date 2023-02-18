CHE 0-1 SOU: What Fans Are Saying About Potter After Chelsea Lost Two Consecutive Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football returned to premier league action against Southampton on Saturday afternoon after a few days of losing to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues stretched their poor run to the European competition, with Adeyemi’s second-half goal enough to beat Graham Potter’s men.

However, Chelsea returned to league action against Southampton with the hope of bouncing back from the Champions League defeat and turning their season around but was frustrated when James Ward-Prowse converted a free kick to the back of the net just a few seconds to half-time.

After the game, Chelsea fans have taken to social media to resume #POTTER OUT. The Englishman has failed to win a single game since the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, which means that Chelsea hasn’t won a game since this month.

In my own opinion, the Chelsea football club should give the Englishman the chance to establish his system of play in the team. Recall that Potter transformed Brighton and inculcated in them a system they kept on using until now.

