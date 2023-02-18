SPORT

CHE 0-1 SOU: Three Chelsea Players Who Performed Well Despite Their Loss To Southampton

Chelsea’s misery under Graham Potter reached a new low as they were stunned 1-0 by managerless Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues made a handful of changes after their midweek exploits but looked well off the pace against an inspired Southampton side who were fired to victory by a typically excellent James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Here are the three Chelsea players who performed well despite loss to Southampton

Ben Chilwell

Had some difficult aerial duties up against Southampton’s Onuachu but dealt well with the situation despite the height disparity. Once again provided a more willing display to impact the opposition box and looked fitter than against Borussia Dortmund.

Raheem Sterling

His introduction made a huge difference and he came so close to scoring twice, denied by some last-ditch Southampton defending.

Wesley Fofana

Looked uber confident on his return from injury and signs of a good partnership with his compatriot Badiashile.

