CHE 0-1 NOT: Why Chelsea failed to beat Nottingham Forest despite dominating the game

The Chelsea versus Nottingham Forest match saw a plethora of play by the Stamford Bridge side, with most of the possession being enjoyed by the Blues. However, much to the surprise of Chelsea fans, their team struggled to capitalize on the ample opportunities they had.

Anthony Elanga’s second-half goal was enough to send the points back to Nottingham on a sad day for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea got off to a fast start at Stamford Bridge, almost taking the lead within one minute, only for former blue Ola Aina’s superb block to prevent Raheem Sterling from tapping in from close range.

Conor Gallagher sent an effort narrowly over the bar as the Blues continued to probe the Nottingham Forest backline.

Forest blew a fantastic chance to go up, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring from close range for the visitors midway through the first period.

This was the most familiar performance to the Blues of last season of any game played this season.

Chelsea had a lot of possession but didn’t accomplish much with it, failing to trouble the Nottingham Forest defence. Nicolas Jackson put up a fairly excellent performance up front, but he blew the only chance he was given, and it was a clear one.

The Blues need to be more clinical in front of goal, but if they produced more chances, there would likely be less rushing in the few opportunities they do have.

Nottingham Forest demonstrated to Chelsea how clinical you must be to win Premier League matches – a lesson the Blues’ youthful team will have to learn.

Many people might question the tactical approach by Mauricio Pochettino, who seemed to prioritize a patient, methodical build-up that created openings. However, this game’s plan turned out to be their downfall as it allowed Nottingham Forest’s defense to fall back and regroup quickly. With little space and time, Chelsea players were frequently left with few options but to pass back, eventually losing possession.

Moreover, the presence of Chilwell in the attacking third was a significant disadvantage to the team, who lacked a prominent attacking figure to finish the created chances. Nikolas Jackson was in the front-line, but he didn’t prove to be much of a threat against Forest’s defenders.

Not to mention, Forest came with an impeccable defensive line and never allowed any easy access into their goal. Chelsea’s midfielders were regularly pushed back and struggled to get the ball to the forwards. Forest’s back four was composed and anticipated Chelsea’s tactics quite effectively.

It was no wonder why, despite having so much possession, Chelsea failed to do a lot with it. Football isn’t always about holding on to the ball for more extended periods or controlling play, it’s more about using the possession you have to produce meaningful and dangerous chances. Pochettino’s team learned that the hard way yesterday.

Nevertheless, the match wasn’t a complete failure for Chelsea. The possession they enjoyed was still impressive, and if the team could improve on their finishing, then the possession dominance might produce wins. However, it was apparent that they need to be more efficient and aggressive in front of goal if they intend to win consistently and get the results that they want.

ShidNation90 (

)