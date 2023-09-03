CHE 0-1 NOF: Why Pochettino is the main cause of Chelsea’s home loss despite Caicedo’s error

Nottingham Forest secured a surprising 1-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with £115m summer signing Moises Caceido once again making a critical mistake. This time, it was Anthony Elanga who capitalized on Caceido’s error, calmly slotting the ball into the net to give Nottingham Forest the lead. Chelsea had a chance to equalize in stoppage time, but Nicolas Jackson missed his shot wide after a superb pass from Raheem Sterling. This loss marked Chelsea’s second defeat in their first four games of the season under the new management of Mauricio Pochettino, raising doubts about their qualification for European competition next season.

In the first half, Pochettino introduced Mykhalio Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and £45m signing Cole Palmer from the bench in search of a breakthrough. However, it was Steve Cooper’s team that eventually scored the opening goal. Despite significant investments in the summer transfer window, Pochettino had hoped for more offensive players before the transfer deadline.

Pochettino is under pressure to outperform Chelsea’s former manager, Graham Potter, considering the numerous managerial changes at West London last season. Now, let’s delve into the central message of this article: why Pochettino is primarily responsible for Chelsea’s defeat at Stamford Bridge, regardless of Caceido’s mistake.

Chelsea began all four of their Premier League games this season with a defensive back five formation, which limited the attacking contributions of wingers. Against Nottingham Forest, Pochettino deployed Enzo Fernandez as a winger and had Mykhalio Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Cole Palmer on the bench. At halftime, Pochettino failed to make the necessary tactical adjustments against Nottingham Forest.

The main reason Chelsea struggled to create clear scoring opportunities against Nottingham Forest and suffered a 1-0 home defeat was Pochettino’s decision to keep players like Mykhalio Mudryk and Noni Madueke out of the starting lineup.

