Chelsea suffered their second Premier League loss of the season, falling 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. Taiwo Awoniyi set up Anthony Elanga for the decisive goal three minutes into the second half. Chelsea dominated possession but struggled to create scoring opportunities, resulting in their second defeat of the season.

The match’s lone goal came from Anthony Elanga, securing all three points for Steve Cooper’s side at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has only won one of their four Premier League games under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, drawing 1-1 with Liverpool, losing 3-1 to West Ham, and securing their first win with a 3-0 victory over Luton.

Nicolas Jackson’s performance in this match highlighted his struggles. Despite moments of promise, he found it challenging to break through Nottingham Forest’s defense. Jackson had an opportunity late in the game, but he failed to get his shot on target when Raheem Sterling provided a chance inside the six-yard box. This performance indicates that benching Jackson might be a necessary move for Chelsea.

