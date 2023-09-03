CHE 0-1 NFO: Why Pochettino is the main cause of Chelsea’s home loss despite Caceido’s error

Nottingham Forest escaped Stamford Bridge with all three points against Chelsea but £115m summer signing, Moises Caceido, was at fault again.

The Ecuadorian was caught stumbling in possession as former Manchester United forward, Anthony Elanga, took full advantage of the Caceido’s error and calmly rolled the back into the back of the net early to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea’s chance at equalising came in stoppage time but Nicolas Jackson awfully sent his effort wide after a beautiful pass from Raheem Sterling.

The Blues has now lost two of their opening four games this season under the new resolution of Mauricio Pochettino. Suggesting that the Blues could struggle to qualify for European competition next season.

After an opening 45 minutes, filled with missed chances and inconvenient passes, Mauricio Pochettino introduce Mykhalio Mudryk, Noni Madueke and £45m signing, Cole Palmer, from the bench in search of an opener. But it was Steve Cooper’s men that eventually broke the deadlock.

Todd Boehly has invested heavily in the recently concluded summer transfer window but Mauricio Pochettino had hoped for more offensive players before the transfer deadline.

Pochettino’s has to perform better than Chelsea’s ex boss, Graham Potter, given the number of managerial changes that took place at West London last season.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why Pochettino remains the main cause of Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge defeat on Saturday irrespective of Caceido’s error.

Chelsea has started all four of their Premier League games this season with a back five limiting the attacking influence of a winger.

Against Nottingham Forest, Pochettino deployed Enzo Fernandez as a winger while he named the likes of Mykhalio Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer among the substitutes. At halftime, Pochettino also failed to execute the necessary changes needed against Nottingham Forest.

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave the likes of Mykhalio Mudryk and Noni Madueke out of his starting line-up was the main reason why Chelsea struggled to create clear cut chances against Nottingham Forest and they eventually suffered a 1-0 loss at home.

Kelvin727 (

)