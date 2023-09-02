CHE 0-1 NFO: 2 Errors Made By Caicedo Since Joining Chelsea

It’s no longer news that Chelsea struggled against Nottingham Forest. After a very impressive game against Manchester United last weekend, Nottingham Forest snatched a narrow 0-1 win at Stamford Bridge. A lone goal from Anthony Elanga was enough to seal the win against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, the talking points were Taiwo Awoniyi’s display against Silva, Awoniyi’s assist, Chelsea’s lack of creativity, Nottingham Forest’s compact defending, and Cole Palmer’s debut, but this article will center on two errors Caicedo has now made since joining Chelsea. Take a look!

1. Caicedo’s Poor Touch Led To Nottingham Forest’s Goal.

Against Cooper’s side, Chelsea did not create much but a singular blunder from Caicedo made the team concede. Taiwo Awoniyi picked up the lost ball before setting up Elanga for the only goal of the game.

2. Caicedo Caused A Penalty On His Debut Against West Ham United.

On his debut, it was Caicedo’s clumsy challenge that led to West Ham United’s penalty. Chelsea eventually lost the game by 3-1.

