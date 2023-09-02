CHE 0-0 NOT: Mistakes Made by Pochettino in the 1st half & The changes he should make in 2nd half

The game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest ended in the first-half with both sides unable to find the back of the net, without further ado, Below were the mistakes made by Mauricio Pochettino

The style of play Mauricio Pochettino deployed in the opening half hasn’t helped with Chelsea looking very imbalanced, with the left wing side the more proactive and dangerous side going forward, while the other wing featuring the likes of Chillwell and Enzo Fernandez has struggled to put together meaningful chances for the West Londoners.

Chelsea also lack fluidity in the first half as they looked out of sorts and lacking in ideas, Pochettino can address this by changing his formation to help the players play with more freedom and be more expressive.

Enzo Fernandez was started in a more advanced role against Nottingham, but he made no real impact from that position and should be deployed in his natural position in the middle of the park if they’re secure all three points in this encounter.

Finally, Conor Gallagher who had a brilliant first half should be taken off after he picked up a yellow card which will stop him from putting in strong challenges as the game progresses.

