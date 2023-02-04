CHE 0-0 FUL: Worst Players For Chelsea In Their Disappointing Home League Draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter led Chelsea team were in action tonight in their 21st league game of the current campaign at home against Fulham at the Stamford Bridge.

The game between the two sides was such a thrilling and keenly contested encounter between two sides as there was nothing separating them at full time which ended goalless draw.

The two teams started their best attacking line and as such displayed some more physical, tactical and technical skills but none was able to break the deadlock after all attempts from both ends proved abortive in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game.

Here are three worst players that could be blamed for the Blues’ disappointing result despite their winter spending spree in the transfer market:

Kai Havertz

The German forward was not at his best in the show of the night as he gave a shambolic performance for the host at the heart of the attacking line where he missed some clear cut and big chances that could have been converted into goals.

His little or no meaningful contributions in the opposition box contributed immensely to the disappointing result as they shared the spoil.

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan was also at the average level with his level of performance in the show of the night.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star was dispossessed on several occasions thereby failed to make some decisive moves at the heart of the front line, and as such denied the host some big chances that could have given them the whole maximum three points.

Conor Gallagher

The England midfield maestro was not at his best at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role thereby failed to get the ball advanced upfront, which denied him the chance to create some meaningful chances that could have been converted into goals.

