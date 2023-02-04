CHE 0-0 FUL: Why Some Fans Are Criticizing Potter After The Game Against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea played 0-0 against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, and the reality is that the game felt like a defeat for many Chelsea fans. Note that Chelsea started the game very slowly, but was a better side in the second half.

Photo: Chelsea VS Fulham || Twitter

However, note that Chelsea fans have continued to blame some disappointing performances of some players, but this article will center on why some fans are criticizing Graham Potter after the game against Fulham. Take a look!

Photo: Chelsea VS Fulham || Twitter

1. Fans Believe That Graham Potter Had 2 Weeks To Prepare For The Fulham, Yet No Improvements Were Seen.

﻿Photo: Chelsea VS Fulham || Twitter

Apart from adding more quality players to the team, Graham potter had more time to prepare for the Fulham game, but the players still played poorly. Apart from the impressive new signings, Chelsea didn’t show many signs of improvement. For this reason, fans are criticizing Graham Potter.

Photo: Some Reactions To Graham Potter’s Preparations || Twitter

