CHE 0-0 FUL: Why Chelsea Failed To Win Against Fulham Yesterday Despite Playing A Very Good Team

A Chelsea squad that cost £680m to assemble was held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. Chelsea handed starts to over £200m worth of new talent alone in Enzo Fernandez, one of the few Blues players to impress and Mykhailo Mudryk. But the Cottagers won the tactical battle and have risen to the dizzying heights of sixth in the table as a reward for their efforts.

The match perhaps did not live up to the hype, though there was tension as both sides pressed for a goal and the anxiety on the sidelines saw some handbags between the dugouts throughout the 90 minutes. Neither side could break through however, as Chelsea struggled to bring fluency despite some impressive individual outings. This article will focus on why Chelsea failed to win against Fulham yesterday despite playing a very good team. Take a look!

Chelsea didn’t take enough shots in the opposition box.

Chelsea only lack the luck needed to score goals and this is because they didn’t take enough shots in the box. Chelsea had less than three shots on target against Fulham despite having a possession of over 70 percent. Fulham were resilient in their defending, but they would have conceded if the likes of Sterling, Mount, Mudryk and Havertz took more shots in and around the box.

RSport (

)