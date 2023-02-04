CHE 0-0 FUL: What Fans Are Saying As Chelsea’s Game Against Fulham Ended Goalless At The Stamford Bridge

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Chelsea FC played a goalless draw against Fulham FC at the Stamford Bridge, fans have continued to register their displeasure at the latest setback experienced even after spending big in the just concluded transfer window.

Credit: Google

Following his takeover of the west London club from Roman Abramovich, Todd Boehly has pumped in over £500m as transfer fees for the acquisition of players. Included in their January transfer deal was the purchase of Enzo Fernandez from SL Benfica for a fee of £107m, a record purchase in the English premier league.

So when the line up against neighbours Fulham featured Enzo, Ziyech, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, etc, fans were highly optimistic that the team was out to revenge the first leg fixture, a 2-1 defeat at Cavern Cottage.

Unfortunately, the much needed win did not materialize. At the end of regulation time, the scoreline remained unchanged. The heavy spenders had to share the spoils instead of picking up the expected maximum 3 points. Chelsea only managed 2 shots on target even though the team paraded stars which heavy sums were spent on their acquisitions.

Key Stats Showed Chelsea Only Managed 3 Shots On Target (Credit: Google)

Thus, Chelsea followers and fans took to social media platforms to vent anger and air their displeasures at this poor outing. Few of their reactions on the micro blogging platform Twitter are highlighted hereunder for your reading delight.

SHAYEE wrote: “What’s Raheem Sterling good at? Changing hairstyles? What’s Mason Mount good at ??Applauding the fans after having a terrible game. What’s Gallagher good at? Collecting yellow cards. What’s Havertz good at? Missing chances? What’s potter good at? Absolute Nothing!!!”

ElChelsea💙💚: “0-0 after such an exciting transfer window. Thanks Potter A coach without philosophy. We can spend as much money on players again. Nothing is going to change”.

Dennis Gaucho: “Chelsea doesn’t need new players anymore. Chelsea needs a new coach that knows how to handle a team under pressure and a team that is used to being in the top 4 and winning trophies. Unfortunately Potter ain’t the guy”.

Perre Yombo: “My hope was so high, now it is gone back to where we were before the Jan transfer window”.

Mayor of UDU Road: “So why is Chelsea playing a mild field game , no shots from outside the box , everyone wants to get into the box before taking a shot , just confused about this team”.

Daniel M: “Now you will understand why the coach is a problem…..he had excuses of injury now whats the excuse??”

Jarrid Wassink: “Battling to beat Fulham at Stamford Bridge after spending the amount of most smaller countries gdp’s. This is what happens when you have a manager that lacks not only the tactical ability but more importantly, the character to manage at the top flight”.

Chelsea FC travels to London Stadium on Saturday 11th February for their next EPL fixture and thereafter the Signal Iduna Park for a UEFA Champions league match with Borrusia on Wednesday 15th February.

OlukayodeDamien (

)