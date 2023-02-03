SPORT

CHE 0-0 FUL: What Fans Are Saying About Ziyech After Madueke’s Debut

Chelsea’s struggles continued after yet another goalless draw against Fulham. There’s no doubt that Chelsea is a work in progress, but the game against Fulham didn’t impress many Chelsea fans.

However, fans have been talking about Kai Havertz’s quiet game, the return of some injured players, and the debut of Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke, but that article will focus on what fans are saying about Hakim Ziyech after Noni Madueke’s debut performance. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Want Noni Madueke To Start Ahead Of Hakim Ziyech.

Against Fulham, Noni Madueke was introduced into the game in the second half, but the new Chelsea winger showed a lot of explosiveness. He was always calling for the ball and created a lot of danger for Fulham players as the right winger. Also, some fans believe that Noni Madueke should have started the game against Fulham because he did a lot within 45 minutes.

Tags
