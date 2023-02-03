CHE 0-0 FUL: What Fans Are Saying About Enzo’s Debut Against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea started the game against Fulham very slowly. Fulham looked like the more dangerous team in the first half while Chelsea struggled to have a shot on target. In the second d half, the game was more balanced, but both teams failed to find the back of the net.

However, fans have been talking about Mudryk’s halftime substitution, Madueke’s debut, Recce James’ return to the team, Kai Havertz’s display, and Enzo Fernandez’s debut, but this article will focus on what fans are saying about Enzo’s debut against Fulham. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Believe Enzo Fernandez Was One Of The Best Players On The Pitch.

Against Fulham, Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez started as the defensive midfielder, and the truth was that he was decent. He joined the club a few days ago and looked very calm and collected. He had at least 90 touches during the game, and most importantly, he showed that he’s a very good passer of the ball. He also won a lot of ground duels and makes several key tackles. For this reason, many fans enjoyed his debut display.

