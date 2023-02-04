CHE 0-0 FUL: Peter Drury Suggests A Remedy To Chelsea’s Current Woes Following Another Poor Display.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s woes under Graham Potter continued tonight as they endured a frustrating outing against Fulham at the Stamford Bridge.

Having shelled out more than £300 million in signing new players during the January transfer window, Todd Boehly was in attendance at the stadium to witness the team he has assembled take on Fulham.

With his work permit issue sorted out quickly before deadline today, Enzo Fernandez started in his first competitive match for Chelsea, with Mykhailo Mudryk also handed a starting berth while Joao Felix missed tonight’s action through suspension.

The Blues had many chances to open the scoring in the first half, with Kai Havertz in particular missing a glorious chance after he was sent through on goal from a Hakim Ziyech pass.

Fulham also had chances of their own, with Andreas Perreira’s goal-bound shot parried away by Kepa who was impressive between the sticks.

After the break, Mitrovic almost scored a beauty when he spotted Kepa out of his line and went for the spectacular, but luckily for the Spanish goalie, he detected the danger and hurried back to his post to make a save.

With the match gradually drawing to a close, substitute Datro Fofana almost broke the deadlock when he rounded the opposition keeper and directed the ball towards Fulham’s gaping goal only for Tim Ream to make a goal-line clearance.

The match eventually ended goalless, with legendary commentator Peter Drury now proposing a way forward for Chelsea whose hopes of making the top four is now hanging on the balance.

According to Drury, “Chelsea could do with some new signings in the summer” despite the fact they’ve just spent $650m since the last summer.

