CHe 0 – 0 FUL: Mistakes By Potter That Made Chelsea Unable To Score In The First Half.

Graham Potter named a starting 11 that comprised most of his old best players like Reece James, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, and some of his best signings like Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Benoit, against a London Derby with Fulham.

However, his mistakes in his starting 11 affected his team’s goal scoring chances as they had little or none and below are those great mistakes.

He should not have started the match with Mudryk ahead of Raheem Sterling as the former proved that he is yet to understand EPL. He looked lost in the first half, misplaced many passes, did not interplay with his teammates and squandered great tackling chances. Sterling would have been a greater threat to Fulham’s defenders. Mudryk would have been better as a substitute.

Secondly, he should not have started the match with Enzo Fernandez ahead of Chukwuemeka. Fernandez showed that he is worth his transfer fee but he still did not play up to expectation and he should have been better as a substitute. He was bossed greatly by Palhinha and that contributed to the Fulham team winning the midfield battle easily. Chukwuemeka would have been able to push the ball more forward.

Finally, Potter should not have started the match with Reece James immediately as he looked rusty as he was just coming back from injury. Captain Azpilicueta would been a better fit and would have provided more leadership and defence against Mitrovic wow was a thorn on the flesh of Chelsea’s defenders.

