Champions League reacts after Cancelo registered his first assist for Bayern Munich under 20 minutes

Defending German Bundesliga Champions, Bayern Munich defeated Mainz 4-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the DFB Pokal quarter-finals with their first victory of the year.

Bayern Munich new recruit, Joao Cancelo made his Bayern Munich debut against Mainz on Wednesday night in the DFB Pokal, registering his first assist for the Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich before the first 18th minute.

The Portugal International crossed the ball for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to provide Bayern Munich opener in the first 17th minute of the contest.

After registering his first assist for Bayern Munich under 20 minutes, UEFA Champions League have taken to social media to react.

UEFA Champions League posted on Facebook: “Under 20 minutes for Cancelo to register his first Bayern assist”

This Facebook post from Champions League reacting after Cancelo registered his first assist for Bayern under 20 minutes has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him a gem, while some have seen him as a replacement for Alaba.

